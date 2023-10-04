UT Medical Center opens new regional health center serving Morristown community

The new health center is located on Andrew Johnson Pike, in Talbott.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown community has a new health center where they can find care when they get sick.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center said Tuesday that they opened the Regional Health Center — Morristown. It is located at 6232 W. Andrew Johnson Pike, in Talbott. UT Medical Center said the new center offers specialty care, infusion services and diagnostics services.

In a release, UT Medical Center said that the center would help accommodate Morristown's population growth.

“One of our key strategic objectives is providing access to quality health care. We built this regional health center for the community to offer convenient access to health care as this area continues to grow,” said Joe Landsman, CEO of UT Medical Center.

The new facility is 51,000 square feet large and offers services like echo and vascular ultrasounds, pulmonary function testing and X-Ray services. There are also outpatient, sub-specialty services available.