Veterans literally paid their respects to fallen soldiers at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery today, Oct. 27.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association left coins on graves as a symbol of remembrance and respect.

Each coin has a special meaning. Pennies marking a stranger's visit, while quarters show you were there when the person died.

Eventually, national and state veterans cemeteries will collect the money, and those funds go to maintaining cemeteries or paying burial cost for veterans in need.

