Water traffic caution issued for next week on Watts Bar Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Boat operators who use Watts Bar Lake should beware starting Tuesday: Crews will be doing transmission line work that'll affect their ability to travel.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has issued a "water traffic caution" at the lake for Tuesday-Thursday.

The utility said transmission line work will be conducted at four locations off the main river channel northwest of Watts Bar Dam between river miles 230 and 233.

"Watercraft operators should avoid the area. Safety boats will be in place. Everyone in the area should heed warnings of the safety patrol boats and personnel that will be on patrol in the area," TVA said in a release.