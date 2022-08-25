Jefferson Co. Rescue Squad: Body of teen drowning victim recovered in White Pine

The Jefferson County Rescue Squad said that the body of the drowning victim was found at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Rescue Squad said that the body of a drowning victim was recovered by some agencies in Jefferson County from the Leadville boat ramp on the Nolichucky River, in White Pine.

They said the body was found at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night and several agencies responded to the drowning. The White Pine Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, Jefferson County Rescue Squad, and the White Pine Police Department all responded to the drowning.

Authorities also said the person was a teenager.

Additional information about the incident, including the identity of the victim and the circumstances around the drowning, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.