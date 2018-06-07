Kingston, TENN. — Whitestone Delight Pie

Ingredient List:

2-9 inch deep dish pie shells

1 stick of butter or margarine (4 ounces)

1 cup of chopped pecans

2 cups of grated coconut

8 oz. of softened cream cheese

14 oz. of sweetened condensed milk

16 oz. of whipping cream – whipped

6 oz. Caramel Topping

6 oz. Chocolate Syrup

Directions:

Melt Butter in skillet and Saute Coconut and pecans until lightly browned. Cool. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and milk until smooth; continue beating as you add whipping cream. Pour ¼ cup of cream cheese filling into each pie shell. Top with ¼ of coconut/pecan mixture. Drizzle well with Caramel Syrup. Repeat Layers. Wrap pie in foil and place in freezer for at least 4-8 hours.

