Kingston, TENN. — Whitestone Delight Pie
Ingredient List:
2-9 inch deep dish pie shells
1 stick of butter or margarine (4 ounces)
1 cup of chopped pecans
2 cups of grated coconut
8 oz. of softened cream cheese
14 oz. of sweetened condensed milk
16 oz. of whipping cream – whipped
6 oz. Caramel Topping
6 oz. Chocolate Syrup
Directions:
Melt Butter in skillet and Saute Coconut and pecans until lightly browned. Cool. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and milk until smooth; continue beating as you add whipping cream. Pour ¼ cup of cream cheese filling into each pie shell. Top with ¼ of coconut/pecan mixture. Drizzle well with Caramel Syrup. Repeat Layers. Wrap pie in foil and place in freezer for at least 4-8 hours.
1200 Paint Rock Rd, Kingston, TN 37763
Phone: (865) 376-0113
info@whitestoneinn.com