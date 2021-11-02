More than 100 Kentucky Transportation trucks have reported to the streets around the clock, focusing on clearing interstates as quickly as possible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Slush on Louisville roads in for much of the day made for dangerous driving conditions, sending cars spinning off the interstates into medians and sliding off streets into traffic barriers. Freezing rain and sleet caused 25 accidents on the morning commute across Jefferson County –20 of those reported injuries.

An accident on I-71 near Zorn left a car overturned after 10 a.m. By afternoon, a three-car crash shut down all southbound lanes for at least an hour on I-71 at the Gene Snyder Freeway.

More than 100 Kentucky Transportation trucks have reported to the streets around the clock, focusing on clearing interstates as quickly as possible. Transportation crews urge drivers to be on the lookout for black ice in low visibility as they expect drivers will need to be cautious through Friday.

Metro crews, across all 110 of their routes, increased salt spread to keep the slush from freezing. Public works plans to keep its crews out around the clock.

Further south, in Elizabethtown, salt trucks are ready to go. While the ice is forming on street signs, it's not sticking to the roads just yet. Trucks have been out surveying, not laying down salt until the ice starts forming.

The trucks will likely be alone on many of the roads, which have been mostly empty after many businesses closed early and people stayed home, heeding the weather warnings.

Crews in Elizabethtown will continue checking conditions overnight and will likely lay down salt as temperatures continue to drop.

