KSP: Woman dead after a two-car crash in Whitley Co.

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — A woman is dead after a two-car crash at the intersection of US 25 W and Falls Creek Road, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP said that a Jeep, driven by Charles Robinson, pulled out of Falls Creek onto the intersection when he was struck by another car that was traveling south.

One of the car's passengers, 59-year-old Florence Neal, suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The other passengers from both cars were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KSP said.