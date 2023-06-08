KSP: Woman dead after a two-car crash in Whitley Co.

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — A woman is dead after a two-car crash at the intersection of US 25 W and Falls Creek Road, according to the Kentucky State Police.
KSP said that a Jeep, driven by Charles Robinson, pulled out of Falls Creek onto the intersection when he was struck by another car that was traveling south.
One of the car's passengers, 59-year-old Florence Neal, suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The other passengers from both cars were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KSP said.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP.