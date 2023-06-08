x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

KSP: Woman dead after a two-car crash in Whitley Co.

State police said a Jeep turned onto the highway and was struck by a car.

More Videos

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — A woman is dead after a two-car crash at the intersection of US 25 W and Falls Creek Road, according to the Kentucky State Police. 

KSP said that a Jeep, driven by Charles Robinson, pulled out of Falls Creek onto the intersection when he was struck by another car that was traveling south. 

One of the car's passengers, 59-year-old Florence Neal, suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. 

The other passengers from both cars were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KSP said. 

The investigation is ongoing by KSP. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out