SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Sevierville woman says she was the victim of a road rage incident that had her fearing for her family's safety.

She said a man honked his horn and yelled at her and her family at a Taco Bell in Sevierville.

"Gets out of the car, comes up to our vehicle and starts clapping his hands," Brandy Strickland said.

Once they left, she said it escalated and the man showed a gun.

"You can't just pull a gun on someone cause you're mad," Strickland said.

Strickland was taking her children to school at the time of the incident.

A police report shows Sevierville Police saw cell phone video clearly showing John Mark Wade pull out a hand gun in a perceived threatening manner.

"After we pulled out of the Taco Bell, my daughter said he was behind us," Strickland said.

Witnesses said both parties were yelling back and forth at one point, Wade even got out of his vehicle.

"I've never seen anyone get out of line at a fast food joint because they were in a hurry. I thought this guy was in a rage," Strickland said.

Strickland then followed the man as she called police -- something law enforcement says you should not do.

"In those situations, first create distance from the individual and dial 911 to contact local law enforcement. Be prepared to describe the individual and provide vehicle description including the license plate number. Allow Law Enforcement to make contact with the suspect. You never want to place yourself in harms way of a unpredictable violent individual," Rick Scarbrough, the Executive Director at UT Law Enforcement Innovation Center, said.

"Of course I see there is risk, but I was way back from him so I didn't feel like the risk was that much," Strickland said.

Wade was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Strickland said she's still scared for her safety.

"He knows my vehicle, so I do have concerns," she said.

We reached out to John Wade and his lawyer contacted us saying he acted both lawfully and responsibly. Wade is out of jail tonight after making bond.