HARRIMAN, Tenn. — The Harriman Police Dept. is investigating after the body of a woman was dropped off at a local hospital.

According to a press release, a group of people brought the body of Evelyn R. Nolan, 54, to the emergency room of Roane Medical on Tuesday.

Investigators identified the people and have talked to them.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how the woman died.

If anyone has any information about what happened, they are asked to call the Harriman Police Dept. at 865-882-3383.