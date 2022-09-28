As crews prepare to help in Florida, more women are training to work on power lines in East Tennessee

Three women are training to work on power lines at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, hoping to break gender barriers and show the field isn't only for men

ONEIDA, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, more women are climbing up power lines and are finding work in a field that was traditionally staffed almost exclusively by men.

Three women are training at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to learn how to properly work on the infrastructure that keeps the lights on in homes across the area. By now, Haley Comer, 21, is learning how to lift a 250-pound transformer up a power pole using a pully system.

"They're probably going to look and be like, 'Dang, that's a girl up there,'" said Comer. "It can be scary at times."

More women have entered the field over the years, breaking down barriers. An 18-year-old woman who is also training to work on power lines said that she finds the work rewarding.

"I'm helping people, keeping their lights on. It's not just hospital lights, it's all lights. Like, no one can live without electricity anymore," said McKenna Chapman.

They may also fill in some of the vacancies that recently opened as crews left East Tennessee and rushed to Florida, to help communities there recover after Hurricane Ian pummeled the state.

"You can do anything if you set your mind to it," said Kayle Richmon, another woman student learning how to work on power lines.

Darrel Evans trains the students, and he said that they are helping fill a growing need in the area.