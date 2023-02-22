Emergency crews respond to 'incident' at Y-12 National Security Complex

According to Y-12, the incident is not impacting the public or anything outside the site.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Emergency crews are responding to an incident at Y-12 National Security Complex.

Y-12 has not specified what the incident is yet, saying it began around 9:14 a.m. Wednesday. According to the National Nuclear Security Administration, the incident is not impacting the public or anything outside of Y-12 at this time.

"Appropriate precautionary protective actions have been initiated for Y-12 employees who are in the vicinity of the incident and who are not involved in the emergency response. At this time, there is no off-site impact to the public as a result of the incident," the NNSA said.