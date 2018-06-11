The night before the midterm elections, the 'Nicest Place in America' wanted to reminded East Tennesseans that 'a community is always going to be strong together.'

Yassin's Falafel House held an event Monday called 'Break Bread and Break Hate,' inviting everyone out to enjoy some food and talk about working to build the country stronger as a group united rather than divided.

Owner Yassin said the event served as a reminder that everyone who votes tomorrow is an American despite their differences.

"We are all one community. We all give love to everyone even if we disagree in political. We don't have to agree in everything political, but we still ask the community to be able to sit together, love each other and give love to everyone," he said.

Yassin said a percentage of money raised from sales Monday night will be donated to first responders, because ''they are the first people who risk their lives without asking who is in danger.'

