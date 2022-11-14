Red Cross of East TN reminds people to check the batteries on their smoke detector

They said people should replace the batteries on their smoke detectors at least once per year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If your smoke detector is chiming, do not ignore it. That sound usually means that its battery needs to be changed, and taking the time to switch out the battery can be lifesaving.

The Red Cross of East Tennessee said people should replace their smoke detector batteries at least once per year, and a good time to do it is around the start of winter — before families bring Christmas trees into their homes.

People tend to start using space heaters and similar items as the temperature dips. When used properly, these kinds of devices usually don't pose a threat. But if kept near flammable items, or kept on a rug, they can cause fires. A working smoke detector can alert residents and allow them to react quickly.

The Red Cross also said people should also create plans on how to leave their homes in case of a fire, and make sure everyone in their family knows it.