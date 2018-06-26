It's no secret that many people once thought of tattoos as taboo in a workplace environment, but

is the growing popularity of body art changing that perception?

A Pew Research Center study said about 38 percent of young people ages 18-29 have at least one tattoo.

Isaac Riendeau tattoos at Mythical Markings in Knoxville and said he's noticed a big switch when it comes to who's sitting in his chair.

"When I first started, the trend was the older bikers and thugs and you didn't have too many people in the younger generation getting tattooed yet," Isaac Riendeau said.

Now, he sees 18 to 28-year-olds who are using tattoos to express themselves in a positive way all the time. He thinks the general outlook of people with tattoos has changed and said the style has a lot to do with it.

"Nowadays with the ability to put artwork on peoples body it's different, not just picking one off the wall," Isaac Riendeau said.

According to a 2016 Harris poll, 46 percent of millennials had a tattoo!

Sammy Pajcic is a Bartender at West Hills Flats and Taps restaurant and he doesn't even know how many tattoos he has, but he does know they don't interfere with his work.

"No, my tattoos don't interfere with work at all. If anything it can be a conversation piece," Sammy Pajcic said.

He said he does understand that different professions look at tattoos differently but he doesn't think it will be that way in Knoxville for long.

"We're catching up now to where it's pretty acceptable everywhere except for neck hands and face tattoos, those are still a little taboo," he said.

Local artists said it's not just bartenders and bikers getting inked up either.

"We have a lot of doctors, police and people of the military that come in. It's not surprising to see a doctor from UT come in here and a whole back piece done," Rieneau said.

