LOUDON, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help in a missing persons case.

Deputies were called to a residence off of Industrial Drive Friday afternoon after a report of a missing female was made to authorities.

Elisha Carpenter, who is described as a 31-year-old white female, was last seen wearing light green pajamas-style pants and a pink hoodie.

Carpenter was last seen walking from her residence at River Manor Apartments at around 2 a.m. on March 15, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Elisha Carpenter, you are asked to call the Loudon County E911 Communications Center at (865) 458-9081 or 911.