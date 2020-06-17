Man arrested, 81 units evacuated after fire at Holiday Inn

Crews encountered light to moderate smoke in Room 304, and said suspicious burn patterns led to the arrest of it's occupant.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after authorities said a fire broke out at a West Knoxville Holiday Inn on Wednesday morning.

Rural Metro said units from the Knoxville Fire Department were called to the Holiday Inn at 9134 Executive Park Drive on reports of a fire on the third floor around 8:20 a.m.

Hotel staff had already begun evacuations of 81 occupied units in the hotel when firefighters arrived on scene.

Upon entering the lobby, a spokesperson with KFD told 10News they encountered a middle-aged man who was an occupant of Room 304.

He complained of smoke inhalation but refused care or transport from EMS, KDF said.

Fire crews then climbed the stairs and gained entry to Room 304 - the fire's room of origin. Crews encountered "light to moderate" smoke in the room, and discovered what they said were suspicious burn patterns in the room.

That led to the arrest of the man who occupied that room.

At that point, two hours after the incident began, authorities said the arrestee agreed to go to the hospital to be evaluated.

KFD said other guest, hotel staff, or firefighters required no medical attention.

The hotel expects to return electrical power to all rooms except the room of origin, and guests will be permitted to resume their agendas.