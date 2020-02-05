HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Virginia fisherman is dead after falling overboard from a small watercraft this afternoon, officials with TWRA said.

Around 2:45 pm, Edward McMillan, 71, of Gate City, Va., was fishing with a juvenile male onboard a 1993 14’ Gheenoe near Quarryville boat ramp near Mooresburg in Hawkins Co.

The vessel is described as being similar to a flat-transom canoe with an outboard engine.

Witnesses told officials the vessel was about 60 yards off the bank when it overturned, sending both occupants into the water. The juvenile male was able to pull the victim to shore although he did not survive. Neither occupant was wearing a personal flotation device.

Hawkins Co. EMS, Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad and the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted TWRA officers with the incident.