Man dies of heart attack while visiting the Smokies

Park officials said the man was with his family when he went into cardiac distress.

A visitor to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park died of a heart attack despite efforts by emergency responders.

According to a press release, 26-year-old Zachary Brown of Portland, Tennessee was standing with his family along Laurel Creek Road near Crib Gap when he experienced cardiac distress.

Rangers performed CPR until emergency responders with American Medical Response (AMR) ) responded to the scene and transported him to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.