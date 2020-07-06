KPD: Man shot, wrecks car into other vehicles in Knoxville hotel parking lot

KPD said around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Red Roof Inn off of Kirby Road in West Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A man is in hospital after he was shot and then wrecked his car into approximately six other vehicles a hotel parking lot, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Red Roof Inn off of Kirby Road in West Knoxville.

Once there, police said they found a man shot inside a vehicle. He was transported to the UT Medical Center. Police said he has "life-threatening injuries."