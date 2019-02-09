Knoxville police are investigating after a vehicle driving the wrong way collided with a semi truck late Sunday night on S Middlebrook Pike.

According to Knox County dispatch, officers responded to the wreck just after 10 p.m. A sedan was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a fuel transport truck near the Frito-Lay plant.

The Knoxville Police Department and Knoxville Fire Department are working the crash. Officials have not released any information about the people involved.