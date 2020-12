Bucky's Bikes collected 259 bikes this year.

Mission of Hope received a big bike donation thanks to a local non-profit inspired by a Knoxville man.

It's named after Bucky Jones who worked as a server at Holston Hills Country Club.

He died in 2013 from cancer, but for the last few years of his life he would buy bikes for Mission of Hope.