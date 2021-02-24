Monroe County man gets 5-year sentence in fatal crash during high-speed chase

Joey Michael Miller pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide among other charges in the August incident that fatally injured Joe Moses.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A 22-year-old Monroe County man will serve a five-year prison sentence for killing a pickup truck passenger he collided with last year at high speed while trying to run from a Monroe County deputy.

Joey Michael Miller of Madisonville pleaded guilty Jan. 25 in Monroe County to vehicular homicide, marijuana sales of more than a half ounce, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license - second offense, reckless assault and leaving the scene of an accident with injury among other charges, records show.

Late the night of Aug. 10 while trying to run from Monroe County Cpl. Brian Millsaps on Highway 72, Miller collided with a pickup driven by Sierra Moses near Highway 322 near the Loudon County line.

Moses' husband, Joe Moses, was ejected onto the roadway, suffered mortal injuries and died. His wife was seriously injured and lost an arm as a result of the collision.

Sierra Moses is now suing Monroe County authorities and Miller for damages.

Authorities found Miller's wrecked BMW at the scene but he had fled. He was arrested the next day.

Miller spent months in jail after the crash before his guilty plea.

Miller is now an inmate at the Bledsoe County Correctional Center. His release date is in 2025, according to records.

As part of the plea, Judge Andrew Freiberg imposed a $2,000 fine for the marijuana charge. Miller's driver's license also is revoked for five years.

The deputy could be heard on bodycam video telling others after the crash that he was about to terminate his night-time chase when Miller collided with the Moseses.