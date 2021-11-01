Morristown investigators request information on missing man

Nicolas Edmond Baucom was staying at Motel 6 on East Andrew Johnson Highway on Saturday, and was supposed to meet business acquaintances that afternoon.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police Department investigators are requesting the public’s help with information regarding Nicolas Edmond Baucom.

He went missing on Saturday.

Baucom was staying at Motel 6 on East Andrew Johnson Highway on Saturday, and was supposed to meet business acquaintances that afternoon.

According to MPD, he did not.

Family members and business associates said they have not been able to make contact with him.

Authorities say Baucom was traveling between Memphis and Virginia. He was driving a dark colored Jeep Wrangler with hard top, snorkel kit and a Virginia license plate. Mr. Baucom is a 36-year-old White male with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

He not wanted for a crime; police and his family tell MPD they just want to confirm that he is safe.