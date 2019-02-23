A mudslide on Signal Mountain Road has caused a Subway restaurant to collapse.

No one was inside the building during the collapse, according to Subway employees.

Restaurant manager Owen Megahee closed the restaurant Friday after a tree fell on an employee's car, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

"Mr. Megahee said he could see rocks and soil continue to fall down the hill, and several trees were leaning out too, so he closed his business Friday afternoon and kept it closed today," a CFD spokesperson explained.

The building owner told employees to not return to work until the severe weather has stopped.

"Had the restaurant been open when the landslide occurred, Battalion Chief Don Bowman said several people could have been injured or killed," a CFD spokesperson added.

Shuford's Smokehouse, which is right beside the Subway, was closed as a precaution.

"Inspectors with Chattanooga's building inspection department and the engineering department with Hamilton County inspected the hillside behind Shuford's and said there was potential for a landslide there as well," a CFD spokesperson said. "After conferring with Assistant Chief Danny Hague with Special Operations, the owners of Shuford's were advised to close their business."

Crews are still at the scene at this time, checking to see if any more trees could fall in the area.