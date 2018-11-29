Nashville, Tenn. — Eleven months ago, a nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center accidentally selected the wrong medicine while attempting to give a patient a routine sedative, injecting the patient with a lethal dose of a paralyzing anesthetic.

The error, which caused the death of an otherwise stable patient, has now jeopardized the Medicare reimbursement status of one of Nashville’s largest and most prestigious hospitals.

Medicare amounts to about one-fifth the VUMC's revenue, according to the hospital's recent financial reports.

Federal officials say if they are not given assurances that Vanderbilt can install safeguards to prevent future mistakes, the government will stop paying for treatment for Medicare recipients at the hospital.

Vanderbilt submitted a corrective plan earlier this month, and a revised plan is due by Friday, according to April Washington, a spokeswoman for the Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services.

John Howser, a VUMC spokesman, said in a statement the hospital is working with federal officials to resolve the concerns before the deadline. Howser added the hospital already has taken “necessary corrective actions.”

“In reviewing the event at the time it happened, we identified that the error occurred because a staff member had bypassed multiple safety mechanisms that were in place to prevent such errors,” Howser said. “We disclosed the error to the patient’s family as soon as we confirmed that an error had occurred, and immediately took necessary corrective actions (including appropriate personnel actions).”

Versed or vecuronium: A deadly mistake

Neither the patient nor the responsible nurse have been identified in documents released about the accidental death.

An investigation report released by Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services details how the error was the result of the nurse confusing two medicines because their names started with the same letters.

The report said the patient checked into Vanderbilt on Dec. 24, 2017, suffering from a subdural hematoma — or bleeding of the brain — and vision loss. The patient was sent to the hospital’s radiology department for a full body scan, which involved laying in a large, tubular machine.

The patient expressed concern about laying in the machine because of claustrophobia, the report states, so a doctor prescribed the patient a small dose of Versed, which is a standard anti-anxiety sedative.

The nurse retrieved the medicine from a dispensing cabinet, but withdrew vecuronium, a neuromuscular blocking medication that causes paralysis. The nurse then unknowingly gave the patient the vecuronium, telling the person it was “something to help him/her relax,” according to the investigation report.

The patient then became unresponsive during the scan, suffered cardiac arrest and partial brain death. The patient died three days later after being removed from a breathing machine.

In an interview with investigators, the nurse said the medicine switch occurred because the nurse was struggling to find the Versed in the dispensing cabinet. Unable to locate the medicine, the nurse triggered an “override setting” in the cabinet, which unlocked more powerful medicines.

The nurse then typed the first two letters of the medication’s name — “VE” — into a search field, then selected the “first medication on the list.”

That was vecuronium, not Versed.

According to the investigation report, Vanderbilt also failed the patient by not monitoring the person after the medicine was dispensed.

Nurses are supposed to monitor patients after giving them medication to ensure they don’t have a bad reaction. But in this case, the patient was moved into the scanning machine, so it was not immediately noticed when the person lost consciousness. Medical staff estimated that the patient might have been alone in the scanning machine for 30 minutes before anyone noticed something was wrong.

