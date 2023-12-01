Appalachian Regional Commission fund assists rural broadband

The commission said it will be the first-ever grant funded through its Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies.

The Appalachian Regional Commission is offering $6.3 million in grant money to boost broadband access in dozens of communities.

The commission said it will be the first-ever grant funded through its Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE). Connect Humanity will use the grant money to help 50 underserved communities in Appalachia plan for broadband growth, according to ARC.

Here are the following 12 Appalachian states:

Georgia

Kentucky

Maryland

Mississippi

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

The ARC said the focus of the project will be to help selected communities compete for billions in federal broadband funding that will become available later this year.

The Connect Humanity team will work with local partners across the Appalachian states to help communities develop tailored digital equity plans, secure funding for high-speed internet expansion and more, ARC said.

“Broadband access is essential for Appalachia to thrive and compete in a global economy. Without this support, our most rural communities may be left further behind," said Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Appalachian communities can learn more and apply at connecthumanity.fund/arise.