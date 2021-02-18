Former US Senator Bob Dole diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

Bob Dole served as U.S. Senator in Kansas from 1969 to 1996, where he served part of that time as the Senate Majority Leader.

WASHINGTON — Bob Dole, the former longtime senator of Kansas and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, announced on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

In a tweet, Dole, 97, said he will begin treatment on Monday.

"While I certainly have some hurdles ahead," Dole continued. "I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own."

Dole, a native of Russell, Kansas, served as U.S. Senator from 1969 to 1996, where he served part of that time as Senate Majority Leader. He was the GOP presidential nominee in 1996, but he lost to Bill Clinton.

STATEMENT BY SENATOR BOB DOLE ON HEALTH CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/ndRxqNWb30 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) February 18, 2021

Dole is married to former cabinet member and former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Hanford Dole of North Carolina. Her foundation released a statement on Twitter saying he will face the challenge ahead with his "characteristic strength, optimism, & clever wit."

Dole was also Gerald Ford's running mate in the 1976 U.S. presidential election, which was won by Jimmy Carter and his running mate Walter Mondale.

Dole was a driving force behind the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington D.C., speaking poignantly at its 2004 dedication before tens of thousands of fellow veterans in their 80s and 90s, calling it “our final reunion.”

He served with Clinton following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as co-chairman of a scholarship fund for the families of the victims. He was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in 2018 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1997 for his public service.

Dole overcame disabling war wounds sustained near the end of World War II to forge his lengthy political career. Charging a German position in northern Italy in 1945, Dole was hit by a shell fragment that crushed two vertebrae and paralyzed his arms and legs. The young Army platoon leader spent three years recovering in a hospital but never regained use of his right hand.

Dole left the Army as a captain, but Congress in 2019 approved a promotion for him to colonel. He also received two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars for his military service.