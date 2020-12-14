Google services like YouTube, Gmail experience widespread issues Monday

The website Downdetector reported large outages in multiple countries, including the United States, early Monday.

A widespread outage affecting multiple Google services such as YouTube and Gmail was reported early Monday in multiple countries, including the United States.

Google didn't immediately release a statement on the outage Monday, the Verge reported. The outage reportedly started at 6:40 a.m. Eastern for Gmail.

Google's "Workspace Status Dashboard" for the US also did not appear to report any issues early Monday.

According to reports, the outage appeared to be worldwide for multiple Google services.