'This Is Us' writer Jas Waters dies at 39

LOS ANGELES — Jas Waters, a writer of NBC's "This Is Us" and Showtime's "Kidding," has died, according to the official "This Is Us" Writers Twitter account.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that Waters died on Tuesday by suicide. She was 39 years old.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," the tweet reads. "In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

Water's IMBD profile lists that she also wrote episodes for Comedy Central's "Hood Adjacent" and VH1's "The Breaks."

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client and friend, Jas Waters," a statement reads from her reps at Rain Management. "Jas was a talented and gifted writer. She was an amazing person and a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Her voice is something that we greatly need at this time, and although she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for countless years to come. Rest in peace, Jas."

"This Is Us" stars took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Chrissy Metz tweeted, "We were graced with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration"

Mandy Moore tweeted, "Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones."

"This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman posted his condolences saying, "This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones."