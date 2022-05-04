Final Senate vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination Thursday

With three Republicans backing her nomination, Ketanji Brown Jackson appears hours away from becoming the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A final Senate vote on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court will be held on Thursday. With three Republicans declaring they will support her nomination, the confirmation of the first Black woman to the nation's highest court is all but assured.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday evening.

"It will be a joyous day. Joyous for the Senate, joyous for the Supreme Court, joyous for America. But we still have a long way to go. America tomorrow will take a giant step to becoming a more perfect nation," Schumer said.

Schumer said the final vote is expected to happen around 1:45 p.m. EDT, depending on how many members wish to speak on the matter.

Jackson faced questions on her judicial philosophy, prior rulings and her work as a public defender during two marathon days of inquiry last month.

If all Democrats in evenly divided Senate vote for Jackson, that would be enough to confirm her because Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tie-breaking vote. But three Republican senators -- Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Maine -- have all pledged to vote for Jackson's confirmation, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a clear path.