Did anyone win the $473 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday?

The second-largest Powerball jackpot of the year was up for grabs Wednesday, and the final amount turned out to be much higher than anticipated.

The Powerball lottery jackpot reached an estimated $473.1 million for the drawing Wednesday night. It's the second-largest jackpot of the year for the multi-state game.

The jackpot was initially estimated to be $454 million, so the nearly $20 million bump was a likely indication of high ticket sales.

The winning numbers were 11-36-61-62-68. The Powerball was 4 and the Power Play multiplier was 2x.

It was not immediately announced if anyone had won the jackpot or if anyone had won one of the $1 million prizes for picking the numbers of all five white balls correctly.

Winning tickets have been sold for two jackpots this year. Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin shared $632.6 million in January and one ticket in Connecticut won $185.3 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history, which is also the largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever, was $1.586 billion split between three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016.

Indiana has the most jackpot-winning tickets sold with 39. Maine, Mississippi, North Dakota, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Wyoming have never had a jackpot-winning ticket sold.

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball all-time largest jackpots