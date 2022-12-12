Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO at center of FTX scandal, arrested in the Bahamas

FTX failed last month in what was essentially a cryptocurrency version of a bank run. Ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify before Congress on Tuesday.

NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.

Prosecutors said Bankman-Fried was arrested by Bahamian authorities "at the request of the U.S. Government," based on a sealed indictment.

The charges are expected to be unsealed Tuesday morning.

The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency firm was set to testify before a congressional committee Tuesday, his first appearance under oath since FTX filed for bankruptcy roughly a month ago. Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee.

USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 12, 2022

Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the Bahamas would “promptly” extradite Bankman-Fried to the U.S. once the indictment is unsealed and U.S. authorities make a formal request. Meanwhile Bahamian authorities plan to continue their own investigation into Bankman-Fried.

“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law," said Bahamian Prime Minister Phillip Davis, in a statement.

FTX failed last month in what was essentially a cryptocurrency version of a bank run, when customers tried to withdraw their assets all at once because of growing doubts about the financial strength of the company and its affiliated trading arm, Alameda Research. Since its collapse, FTX’s new management has called the cryptocurrency exchange’s management a “complete failure of corporate controls.”