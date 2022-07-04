East TN law students react to confirmation of first Black woman Supreme Court justice

The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday. She is the first Black woman to serve on the court.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As students learned about the complexities of law with dreams of one day working as an attorney, history was made Thursday. The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the first Black woman to serve.

Politicians mostly reacted along party lines, with only three Republicans breaking to vote for her confirmation. Her confirmation was also part of President Joe Biden's promise on the campaign trail to nominate a Black woman to the court.

In the classroom, many Lincoln Memorial University students said her confirmation was a sign of progress being made in the U.S.

"I am very excited and I wouldn't change one moment of it," said Dedra Brown.

Some said they were cautious about the confirmation, mostly because Judge Jackson's partisan leanings could conflict with members of the legislature, and of other justices. Some also said they expected her to face extra scrutiny during the confirmation process.

"Honestly, I was excited. I feel like she's going to go through the scrutiny that's going to come," said Telesha Felder.

During the hearings, Judge Jackson faced some cynical and controversial questions. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn asked her if she could define what a woman was and accused her of having a hidden agenda during the hearings. Meanwhile, many other GOP members accused her of showing too much leniency in criminal cases.

Some students said they were worried the questioning was harsh and unfair, so they said they chose not to watch.

"I wanted to avoid the hearings because I just felt like it was going to be something traumatic," said Felder.

Judge Jackson will also be the first and only Supreme Court justice to serve as a public defender, with more experience than the current justices combined. Some students said that could be an inspiration for aspiring attorneys.

"I think that's extremely important," said one student. "Not all attorneys go out into the world and become corporate attorneys, making big bucks."