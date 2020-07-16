Chattanooga remembers the 'Fallen Five' 5 years after terror attack

Five years later, the community continues to remember the sacrifice of the Fallen Five.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Five years ago on July 16, 2015, the Chattanooga community wept after the lives of four Marines and a Sailor were taken in a terrorist attack.

Sgt. Carson A. Holmquist, Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan, Staff Sgt. David A. Wyatt, Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells and Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall J. Smith were killed at the Naval Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway.

The University of Chattanooga honored the brave men with a virtual concert of an original piece in their honor called "Five." You can watch it below or at this link:

It's usually performed live by high school band students in the area, but due to COVID-19, it was performed online this year.

Though the concert has been moved to a virtual platform, UTC professor Wilson believes music is the best way we can honor their memory and heal.

"We think music is the answer,” Wilson said.

Wilson and the video department from UTC were able to put together a pre-recorded performance of 108 band members.

Wilson said the music and memories still get to him 5 years later.

"I'm still not at a point where it doesn't hit me,” Wilson said. "Their level of...them wanting to make sure they get the tribute right has always been very moving to me."

He sent music and video lessons to those interested in playing the concert.

"Everybody recording this in their own home. Actually, One trumpet player recorded it inside his mini-van. His family van,” Wilson said

He hopes Thursday’s online concert will bring a sense of community to those performing and honor the Fallen Five.