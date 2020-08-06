TN National Guard coming back after brief DC deployment

Members of the National Guard including the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Knoxville will return Tuesday, according to the announcement.

Members of the Tennessee National Guard are coming home after a brief deployment to Washington, DC amid concerns about protests and unrest there.

The state Department of Military made the announcement Monday.

More than 1,000 soldiers and airmen went to Washington on June 4. Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing were part of the deployment.

They were sent to help the Washington D.C. National Guard as well as police and first responders. The nation's capital has seen large protests this month in part because of the killing by a police officer of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee adjutant general, the state provided twice as many National Guard service members as any other state.