KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A 12-unit building caught fire in Knoxville shortly before midnight on Monday, a news release from the Knoxville Fire Department said.

No one was injured in the fire, but temporary assistance will be needed for eight of the 24 residents of the building, according to the release.

The building was part of the Cherokee Ridge Apartments at 301 Woodlawn Pike.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the "G" building when they arrived on the scene, and quickly evacuated the building of all tenants, the release said.

While banging on doors to alert tenants, other firefighters went to the apartment where the flames were located and began to extinguish it. While doing so, smoke flooded the center hallway which connects all the units, KFD said in the release.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.