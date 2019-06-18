OAK RIDGE, Tennessee — For two months, the MyRide Oak Ridge Senior Transportation Program has helped some seniors get where they need to go. Now, the program is looking to expand with more volunteers.

The program, which began with a soft launch in April, uses volunteers to drive senior citizens around the City of Oak Ridge to essential places like the doctor, grocery store or pharmacy.

Volunteers must have their own vehicle, a valid Tennessee driver’s license, a clean driving record and proof of insurance. They should also have at least three hours a month – one morning or afternoon – to help drive.

If you’d like to volunteer your time, the information and training session is next Friday, June 28 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Oak Ridge Senior Center. A light lunch will be provided.

Please call MyRide Oak Ridge at (865) 425-5055 or the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to RSVP.