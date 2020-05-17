GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — TBI Special Agents are investigating after three officers fatally shot a man in Germantown early Sunday morning.

Investigators said, according to preliminary information, the incident began at approximately 3:21 a.m. Germantown Police officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 6900 block of Corsica Drive where gunfire was reported.

TBI said the officers encountered a man with several firearms, who refused orders to drop his weapons. For reasons still under investigation, three officers fired at the man, fatally wounding him. No officers were injured. The deceased individual has been identified as 49-year-old Brian Cooper.

The investigation is at the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich. TBI Special Agents said they will continue to work to gather relevant interviews and evidence. TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process.

TBI did not identify the officers in officer-involved shootings.