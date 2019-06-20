KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Weather permitting, City crews will complete a one-night paving project on East Blount Avenue tonight.

The project was rescheduled because of recent rains and will close the westbound travel lanes between Gay Street and Chapman Highway beginning today, Thursday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. The work is scheduled to be finished by 6 a.m. Friday, June 21.

Westbound motorists will be rerouted from Gay Street to follow signs to Council Place, Sevier Avenue and Mimosa Avenue. Crews will begin sweeping the roadway to prepare for paving before closing of westbound lanes.

The eastbound lane on East Blount Avenue from Chapman Highway to Gay Street will remain open. Kay Street will also remain open.

Motorists traveling to the Riverwalk Parking Garage can enter from Kay Street or from Mimosa Avenue.

Motorists are advised to follow the speed limit of 20 mph through the work zone and to pay close attention to City flag and work crews while traveling in the area.