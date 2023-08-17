Knoxville officials share number of votes cast halfway through early voting period

City officials said of the 64,585 registered voters in Knoxville that voted in the 2020 Presidental Election, only 3,072 have voted in this election.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The halfway mark on the early voting period for the 2023 City of Knoxville's Primary Election has been reached and officials are sharing the statistics so far.

As of Aug.16, 2,831 early votes have been cast with an additional 590 votes cast by absentee ballots.

The majority of these votes, 2,715 of them, come from those 55 and up. Voters in District 2 have cast the most votes with 1,019.

In August 2019, 3,428 early votes were cast by this point.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Aug. 22. Anyone who wishes to vote absentee can call the Election Commission or can download an absentee request here.