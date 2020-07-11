Local lawmakers react to Biden's projected win

NBC News has called the U.S. presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden after calling Pennsylvania Saturday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lawmakers in Tennessee are reacting after NBC News and the Associated Press said Joe Biden is the projected president-elect over President Donald Trump.

Shortly after President Trump said he was not conceding to projected President-elect Joe Biden, retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Maryville, said that every vote should be counted.

"After counting every valid vote and allowing courts to resolve disputes, it is important to respect and promptly accept the result," he said in a post on Twitter. "The orderly transfer or reaffirming of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol of our democracy."

