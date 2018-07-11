A former state trooper who survived a horrific crash that ended his law enforcement career has found a new way to serve.

Lowell Russell, running as a Republican, was elected to represent the 21st district in Tennessee's state house on election night, defeating Democrat Laura Miller. That district includes Monroe and Loudon counties.

In 2012, Lowell Russell was parked in his cruiser along I-40 in Knoxville when a truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and slammed into him, then the wreckage caught fire. Russell was rescued with serious injuries and recovered, but was unable to return to duty with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

When he announced his candidacy. Russell said "I have always been drawn towards public service and have dedicated my entire adult life to serving my community. Having always loved aiding my fellow citizens, I began to seek out other ways to better attend to the needs of my community. I came to the conclusion I could fulfill this God-given desire by running for State Representative."

