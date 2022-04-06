Governor Lee signs Dallas’s Law, adding requirements for some private security guards

Security guards in places that serve alcohol will need training in de-escalation techniques and CPR.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed a law Wednesday that will add more requirements for some private security guards in Tennessee. Known as Dallas’s Law, the House approved the bill 74-9 with nine representatives abstaining from the vote.\

The bill is named after 22-year-old Dallas Barrett, who was killed by several security guards at a bar in downtown Nashville. The video showed the security guards holding Barrett down and restraining him until he died of suffocation.

Security guards in places that serve alcohol will need to be trained in de-escalation techniques and CPR. They will also need to get training on emergency procedures and the law will add some limits on their authority.

Tammy Barrett, the mother of the 22-year-old who was killed, released a statement about Governor Lee signing the bill into law. It is available below.

"Today, my dream of making the establishments on Lower Broadway safer for ALL PATRONS has been fully realized! On June 1, 2022, Governor Bill Lee signed the bill entitled, ‘Dallas’s Law,' thereby enacting into law much-needed legislation respecting the licensing and training of unarmed security guards working in establishments that serve alcoholic beverages! My words are insufficient to express my heartfelt gratitude to Representative William Beck for his fortitude and tireless efforts in sponsoring this bill and shepherding its passage through the Tennessee House of Representatives. moreover, I wish to express my appreciation to Senator Jeff Yarbro for serving as the Senate sponsor of this bill. Now, because of the courage of Governor Lee, all unarmed security guards working in establishments that serve alcoholic beverages will be required to be certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and required to be trained in de-escalation techniques, emergency procedures, general duties, and the limits of their power and authority. I cannot conceive of a more fitting manner in which to honor the memory of my son, Dallas Jordan Barrett, than the passage of Dallas’s Law today."

Since Barrett’s death, six employees at the bar and another man were later indicted and charged with reckless homicide and aggravated assault.