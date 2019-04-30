NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Some Tennessee Republicans are celebrating the expected end of a 10 cent tax on every box of ammunition sold in Tennessee.

The proposed bill would remove Tennessee’s special privilege tax on ammunition that is placed into the Wildlife Resources Fund. It passed the state house on Tuesday.

Right now, anyone intending to sell a box of ammunition in Tennessee must first buy a ten cent stamp from TWRA to attach to the box, proving the tax had been paid. It only has to be paid once, by the seller.

The measure is set to be heard in the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee on Wednesday.