Lawmakers include safe gun storage in proposals ahead of special session

Some Tennessee lawmakers are trying to make safe gun storage easier for gun owners in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gun experts say safe storage can save lives, and state lawmakers are taking steps to make it more accessible.

One of the 18 topics included in Gov. Bill Lee's proclamation for the special session says proposed bills can make safe storage easier, but cannot give a penalty for those who don't lock up their guns.

Ahead of Gov. Bill Lee's special session, two lawmakers across the aisle have filed bills they hope to pass regarding the safe storage of guns.

Rep. William Lamberth (R- Sumner Co.) is wanting to exempt gun safes and other safety measures for guns from sales tax. He also is proposing the Department of Safety administer free gun locks to Tennesseans on request.

Rep. Dwayne Thompson (D- Shelby Co.) wants to make it a requirement that makes gun lock training a requirement when people get a concealed carry handgun permit or enhanced handgun permit.

Steve Smith manages SET Guns and Indoor Range in Oak Ridge. He says safe storage can prevent accidents and tragedies.

"A lot of the accidental deaths, especially with children that we've heard about, if the gun would have been locked up and under lock and key, it wouldn't have happened," Smith said.

Robert Paskiewicz formerly owned a gun range and says his goal is to educate people about gun safety.

"Children see it on TV, they might see a cop show or even a western," Paskiewicz said. "They don't realize the finality of shooting someone with a true firearm."

Paskiewicz explained safe storage can look like several things. Gun locks can be placed through the barrel or through the cylinder. If gun owners don't have a gun lock, they can also use a zip tie, although it's less effective.

He encourages locking guns and ammunition separately from each other. Guns can also be in a safe with a lock.

"I secure all firearms," Paskiewicz said. "This way, nobody can accidentally get a hold of a firearm and shoot anybody, intentionally or otherwise. And a good amount of shootings in the home are mostly accidental"