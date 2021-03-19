Tennessee entertainment bill headed to Gov. Lee's desk for signature

The bill would create a sales tax exemption for equipment used in film and television productions and a tax credit for labor in entertainment production.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill meant to incentivize filmmakers and other entertainers to continue working in Tennessee is headed to Governor Bill Lee's desk to be signed into law.

The bill would create a sales tax exemption for equipment purchased to make a film, television series, video game competition or other kinds of content in the state. Equipment used to make video games, interactive digital media, CGI, stand-alone audio and post-prodiction editing would also be eligible for the exemption.

It would also create a 40% to 50% tax credit for productions, based on employee payrolls.

The Tennessee Film, Entertainment and Music Commission must determine that applicants qualify for the credit and exemption, and the Commissioners of Revenue and Economic and Community Development must approve it.