TN bill passed in Senate and House requires teachers make at least $50,000 per year by 2027

The bill passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate passed a bill meant to guarantee teachers make at least $50,000 per year by the 2026-2027 school year.

The bill, HB 0329, was introduced by Representative William Lamberth (R - Portland). It passed the Senate in a 25-6 vote, and it passed the House in a 90-8 vote. It requires teacher salaries gradually increase year by year.

The House version of the bill does not prohibit schools from deducting membership dues from a professional organization from their income. The Senate version includes that prohibition.

Rep. Scott Cepicky (R - Culleoka) spoke against removing the prohibition, emphasizing that the House's financial committee would have removed it if the change was significant.

Rep. Charlie Baum (R - Murfreesboro) spoke for it, saying that the pay increase and prohibition were two different issues and should not be on the same bill.

The year-by-year minimum yearly income requirements are listed below.

$42,000 for the 2023/2024 school year

$44,000 for the 2024/2025 school year

$47,000 for the 2025/2026 school year

$50,000 for the 2026/2027 school year

Tennesseans for Student Success said that the pay raise would make the state a "top ten state in the nation for teacher pay."

According to the bill's fiscal note, lawmakers would need to pass a restriction of $125 million would be required in Tennessee's base funding formula for teacher pay.

"Restricting the use of such funds for teachers’ salaries may lead to a shift in expenditures for some LEAs or additional permissive local expenditures for LEAs," the fiscal note says.