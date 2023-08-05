Gov. Lee announces special session on public safety to begin on August 21

The governor said he will meet with lawmakers and Tennesseans throughout the summer to talk about "practical solutions" ahead of the special session.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the General Assembly will meet on Aug. 21 for a special session on public safety.

The governor said he will meet with lawmakers and Tennesseans throughout the summer to talk about "practical solutions" ahead of the special session, which he said will work to "strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights." People can share their comments about the session at this link.

"After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on August 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Lee said. “There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health."

Thousands of people demonstrated at the Tennessee Capitol last month to demand gun law reforms after The Covenant School shooting in Nashville that killed three children and three adults. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooter was under a doctor's care for an emotional disorder and was able to legally purchase seven guns from five different stores.

The tragedy, combined with several other recent mass shootings across the U.S., renewed calls for stronger gun law reform, including establishing a "red flag" law in Tennessee. Such laws typically allow law enforcement officers to confiscate guns from someone deemed a potential danger to themselves or others. Critics called it a gun grab while supporters said it can save lives.

The Republican majority in the Tennessee House and Senate have been reluctant to pass any restrictions on guns, arguing such laws infringe on Second Amendment rights. Democrats, including the Tennessee Three, argued that Tennessee could become "a model for the nation" by passing stricter gun control measures, including an assault weapons ban, universal background checks, and some form of red flag legislation.

“The General Assembly should embrace this opportunity to pass sensible gun laws that stop future gun violence. The people demanding action have brought us to this moment and now we need every Tennessean who cares about this issue to tell their elected leaders to show up in August and support legislation that truly addresses gun violence," Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) said.