'The republic shall survive' | UT Institute of American Civics hopes to fight political polarization

School leaders speak on civility in politics after the end of the special session.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Emotions and tensions were high at the state capitol in Nashville during the special session that wrapped up on Tuesday. Anger erupted after the House voted to silence Rep. Justin Jones (D - Nashville) while he spoke on a bill.

Jones was ruled out of order twice on Monday, during the session. The second time, he was discussing HB 7023, which allows law enforcement agencies to assign officers to serve as school resource officers at a school.

He was discussing statistics surrounding the impact of school resource officers on minority students and students with disabilities, and said he wanted more pay for teachers instead. Speaker Cameron Sexton (R - Crossville) ruled that he was out of order, and the House voted to bar him from being recognized during debate or remarks for the rest of the day.

Speaker Cameron Sexton (R - Crossville) then ruled the balcony out of order, and forced members of the public to leave the House as they chanted, "fascists."

Representative Justin Pearson (D - Memphis) and Sexton also had a tense moment on the House floor when the special session wrapped up on Tuesday, resulting in a small and quick physical altercation. Both lawmakers said the other side started it.

The University of Tennesseee's Institute of American Civics is hoping to combat political polarization. Political experts from the UT say that moments like this one hurt rather than contribute to a healthy democracy.

"Government should not only be democratic and responsive but also effective. And all of those things suffer when we can't speak to each other," says Bill Lyons, a director at the Baker School of Public Policy and Public Affairs.

The school recently launched its Institute of American Civics aimed at combating political polarization.

"Things have changed in recent times that have made productive dialogue tougher to have," said Lyons.

No matter what challenges the democracy faces, Lyons remains hopeful.