KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "From east to west, north to south, there's stuff going on."

There are 77 things going on to be exact.

That's how many separate events are happening in and around downtown Knoxville this weekend according to Visit Knoxville's website.

The biggest draws include the Pride Parade and Pride Festival Saturday morning...

Both going on the same time as the Market Square Farmer's Market.

Knoxville Brewfest is at World's Fair Park Saturday evening.

World Refugee Day is being celebrated at Chilhowee Park Saturday.

Plus lots of concerts and recurring events like runs, art walks and yoga.

All of the options show people in Knoxville are interested in going out and getting to explore their city.

"Sometimes you really don't realize how many people live and work downtown now, and then the influx of people in for these events," said Angie Wilson, Senior Marketing Director for Visit Knoxville. "But it's a great mix of people. A lot of vibrancy downtown and just a fun atmosphere."

Things like paddle boarding and trivia nights happen all the time.

But as these common events, and things like Pride and Brewfest, get more popular, they attract more people downtown.

With even more to come next weekend.

The Miss Tennessee Pageant will be held in Knoxville for the first time on the last weekend of June, and the USA Cycling Road National Championships return for the third year that same weekend.

"We expect a lot of people coming in to experience Knoxville maybe for the first time," said Wilson.

If you're planning a downtown excursion, give yourself plenty of time to find parking.

"You've got the farmer's market going on just as always on Market Square so if you're coming downtown just be prepared, smile, wave, find you a good parking spot and stay put and walk around downtown," said Wilson.

Downtown Knoxville always has the current number of available parking spaces in the four downtown parking garages.

They update live and that will help your quest for a spot on an event packed weekend.

You can find that number on Downtown Knoxville's website.